Suspect takes his own life after injuring two-year-old son in double shooting

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has committed suicide following a double shooting in Baltimore County Thursday night.

This stems from an incident that happened around 6:00 p.m., near Deer Park and Wards Chapel Roads.

The suspect and a woman exchanged custody of their two-year-old son. Police say, as the mother and the child were driving away, the suspect forced their vehicle to stop.

He approached the car and began shooting into it, striking both the child and the mother. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

They are listed as stable.

Police later found the suspect in his home suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This incident remains under investigation.