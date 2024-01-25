"I told you I would get you": McCormick & Co. employee stabbed to death during break by co-worker

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — Court documents reveal what led to a January 16 murder inside McCormick & Company's Sparrows Point logistics center.

Anthony Day was killed by a co-worker while on break in the facility's cafeteria.

Baltimore County Police reviewed camera footage inside the building showing Andre Hubbard sitting alone staring at Day across the room.

Just before 9pm Hubbard is seen removing a knife from his shirt pocket, at which point he walks towards Day and stabs him twice.

Day collapsed and later died.

Witnesses told police they heard Hubbard say "I told you I would get you," before fleeing the scene.

Hubbard was later arrested on January 25. He's being held without bail on murder charges.

Charging documents say Hubbard worked at the facility for only 40 days. He was hired through a temp agency called Randstad.

Court records show him with a violent past, including a kidnapping conviction back in 1992.