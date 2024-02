TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police arrested a man in connection to a murder in Towson Saturday.

Just before 5:30 am, officers responded to the 6600 block of Collinsdale Road and discovered a woman in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered life-saving aid to the victim, Asia Lilly, 23.

A medic was called, but despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead.

Cameron Murel, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.