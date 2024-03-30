Watch Now
One person killed, one injured following a shooting in White Marsh

<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 3:01 PM, Mar 30, 2024
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday in White Marsh.

Police say just before 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the 5700 block of Emelia Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When they got there, they discovered one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That victim, now identified as 27-year-old Jordan Taylor, died at the scene.

While investigating, authorities discovered a second victim. A 20-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet while inside her car nearby. Police say she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Baltimore County homicide detectives have now taken over this investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting, is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

