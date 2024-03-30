One person killed, one injured following a shooting in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday in White Marsh.

Police say just before 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the 5700 block of Emelia Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When they got there, they discovered one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That victim, now identified as 27-year-old Jordan Taylor, died at the scene.

While investigating, authorities discovered a second victim. A 20-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet while inside her car nearby. Police say she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Baltimore County homicide detectives have now taken over this investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting, is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.