One woman injured following a shooting near White Marsh Mall

Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Mar 17, 2024
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting near White Marsh Mall that left one woman in serious condition Sunday.

Authorities say it happened shortly after 1 a.m. Officers responded to the 8200 block of Perry Hall Boulevard for reports of a shooting. When they got there, they discovered a woman shot outside of the location.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

