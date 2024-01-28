Watch Now
Baltimore County homicide detectives investigate man's death in Essex

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jan 28, 2024
ESSEX, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man's death found following a crash in Essex Sunday.

Just after 7 a.m., officers were called to block the 1400 block of Fuselage Avenue for a report of a single-car crash.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man inside, unresponsive.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It was later revealed that the man had injuries to his upper body.

The cause of the injuries is unknown.

Anyone who may have information about this crime or the individual(s) who committed it is asked to call the detectives at 410-307-2020.

