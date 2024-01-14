Watch Now
Police on the scene of shooting that left two teenagers injured in Essex

Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 13:01:44-05

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police are on the scene for a shooting in Essex.

Two teenagers were injured and have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

