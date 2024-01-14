Police on the scene of shooting that left two teenagers injured in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police are on the scene for a shooting in Essex.

Two teenagers were injured and have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

#BCoPD is currently on the scene of a shooting in the area of Old Eastern and Selig Avenue, 21221. At this time, two teenage juveniles have been transported to an area hospital. Once more information becomes available, we will provide it. pic.twitter.com/nlGbpvQan2 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 14, 2024

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*