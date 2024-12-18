PARKVILLE, Md. — Police investigators are looking into potential retaliation as a motive for the mass shooting that took place in Parkville Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:12pm in the 8500 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

That's where officers discovered a car on its side engulfed in flames, crashed into a funeral home.

Andreas Genemans

Detectives say ten people were initially inside that car, nine of them were shot.

WMAR obtained surveillance footage from a nearby car wash showing the moment of the crash. It appears the suspects were closely following the victim's car beforehand. In two separate angles gunfire can be seen with people running to a vehicle that flees the scene. MassShooting ParkvilleCarWashCam2 MassShooting ParkvilleCarWashCam1

One victim, 26 year-old Charles Graham Jr., died on scene.

The other eight wounded individuals were 18 and under, the youngest being 14-years of age.

Two injured passengers are girls, ages 15 and 17.

A tenth victim was not shot, but suffered injuries related to the crash, according to police.

The shooting scene was close to where 19-year-old Andrew Blessing was gunned down December 9.

His funeral was held just hours before shots rang out.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said investigators aren't ruling out a connection between both incidents. Police not ruling out retaliation as motive for Parkville mass shooting

So far no arrests have been made. One victim was already released from the hospital.