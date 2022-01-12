Tracking ATM thefts throughout the Baltimore Metro area

BALTIMORE — Police throughout the Baltimore Metro area have been flooded in recent months with reports of thieves targeting commercial ATM machines.
The thefts normally occur overnight at convenience stores.
On most occasions, a group of masked suspects use a work-type van to ram through storefronts.
So far, there have only been a few arrests made in connection to these incidents.
It's unknown if the thefts are linked to the work of one group or many.
WMAR-2 has begun tracking and mapping each ATM theft as of December 1, 2021.
Here is a list and map of the latest incidents.
Jan 10 - 3:21am: ATM stolen from Garden American Eatery in the 1500 block of Light Street in Baltimore
Jan 8: Attempted ATM theft at the Savory Deli and Market Inc. at 2801 Fallston Road in Harford County
Jan 8 - 4:30am: ATM stolen from the Exxon Gas Station in the 2500 block of N. Howard Street in Baltimore
Jan 2: ATM stolen from the Marathon Gas Station in the 9000 block of York Road in Cockeysville
Dec 28: Attempted ATM theft at the High's gas station in the 4900 block of Erdman Avenue
Dec 29 - 3:30am: Attempted ATM theft at the BB&T Bank in the 9300 block of Lakeside Boulevard in Owings Mills
Dec 24 - ATM stolen from the 7-Eleven in the 600 block of Reisterstown Road.
Dec 22 - 4:30am: ATM stolen from a gas station at Loch Raven Boulevard and Havenwood Road
Dec 22 - 3:30am: Attempted ATM theft at a gas station at Loch Raven and Goucher Boulevard
Dec 21 - 4am: Attempted ATM theft at the Walgreens at Emmorton and Abingdon Road in Harford County
Dec 20 - 4:15am: Attempted ATM theft at the Walgreens in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Baltimore
Dec 19: ATM stolen from a Reisterstown Road BP Gas Station
Dec 15: Attempted ATM theft at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue
Dec 14: Attempted ATM theft at the Shell gas station in the 9000 block of Belair Road.
Dec 8: ATM stolen from the Exxon Gas Station in the 6300 block of Washington Boulevard in Elkridge
Dec 3 - 3am: Attempted ATM theft at Wells Fargo Bank in the 5200 block of Campbell Boulevard