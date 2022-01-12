Tracking ATM thefts throughout the Baltimore Metro area

BALTIMORE — Police throughout the Baltimore Metro area have been flooded in recent months with reports of thieves targeting commercial ATM machines.

The thefts normally occur overnight at convenience stores.

On most occasions, a group of masked suspects use a work-type van to ram through storefronts.

So far, there have only been a few arrests made in connection to these incidents.

It's unknown if the thefts are linked to the work of one group or many.

WMAR-2 has begun tracking and mapping each ATM theft as of December 1, 2021.

Here is a list and map of the latest incidents.



Jan 10 - 3:21am: ATM stolen from Garden American Eatery in the 1500 block of Light Street in Baltimore

Jan 8: Attempted ATM theft at the Savory Deli and Market Inc. at 2801 Fallston Road in Harford County

Jan 8 - 4:30am: ATM stolen from the Exxon Gas Station in the 2500 block of N. Howard Street in Baltimore

Jan 2: ATM stolen from the Marathon Gas Station in the 9000 block of York Road in Cockeysville

Dec 28: Attempted ATM theft at the High's gas station in the 4900 block of Erdman Avenue

Dec 29 - 3:30am: Attempted ATM theft at the BB&T Bank in the 9300 block of Lakeside Boulevard in Owings Mills

Dec 24 - ATM stolen from the 7-Eleven in the 600 block of Reisterstown Road.

Dec 22 - 4:30am: ATM stolen from a gas station at Loch Raven Boulevard and Havenwood Road

Dec 22 - 3:30am: Attempted ATM theft at a gas station at Loch Raven and Goucher Boulevard

Dec 21 - 4am: Attempted ATM theft at the Walgreens at Emmorton and Abingdon Road in Harford County

Dec 20 - 4:15am: Attempted ATM theft at the Walgreens in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Baltimore

Dec 19: ATM stolen from a Reisterstown Road BP Gas Station

Dec 15: Attempted ATM theft at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue

Dec 14: Attempted ATM theft at the Shell gas station in the 9000 block of Belair Road.

Dec 8: ATM stolen from the Exxon Gas Station in the 6300 block of Washington Boulevard in Elkridge

Dec 3 - 3am: Attempted ATM theft at Wells Fargo Bank in the 5200 block of Campbell Boulevard