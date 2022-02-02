Watch
Four arrested after detectives observed them stealing an ATM in Baltimore County Monday

<p>An ATM machine is seen in a deli September 3, 2003 in New York City. </p>
Posted at 6:11 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 18:11:45-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — ATM thieves struck again in Baltimore County, this time hitting the 6200 block of N Charles Street on Monday.

Baltimore County detectives have charged four people with 2nd degree burglary in reference to the theft.

24-year-old Jaquawon K Matthews, 26-year-old Jermaine K Matthews, 26-year-old Michael A Owens and 21-year-old Keshawna T Williams were all arrested after detectives and specialized units observed them stealing an ATM from a closed business after ramming a stolen van into the building.

At this time, Jaquawon Matthews, Jermaine Matthews and Michael Owens are currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention center. Keshawna Williams was released on $10,000 bail.

