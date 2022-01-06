Police: Baltimore Public Works employee used stolen city owned truck in attempt to steal store ATM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Baltimore Public Works employee is accused of using a stolen city owned truck in an attempt to steal a store ATM machine.

It was around 3:30am on December 29, when Baltimore County Police got the call for a burglary in progress at a store in the 9300 block of Lakeside Boulevard in Owings Mills.

Arriving officers found a white truck backed up against an ATM machine, which already had chains wrapped around it.

Police noticed a suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Kirk Parker Jr., still on scene.

Parker ran away when he saw the officers. He was arrested following a foot chase, that ended in a wooded area near Embassy Circle.

The 2019 Ford F550 truck used in the incident ended up being registered to the City of Baltimore, and had been reported stolen out of Carroll County.

Police say the truck actually had a Baltimore City emblem on it that was covered by tape, which also concealed the front license plate.

The City Department of Public Works said they are aware of the incident involving their employee, but refused any further comment.

“We are aware of the arrest of our employee in Baltimore County. All inquiries should be directed to the Baltimore County Police Department as this is an active case. DPW is fully cooperating with the investigation,” DPW spokesman James Bentley said in a statement.

Details of who reported the vehicle stolen or how it was supposedly taken were not released.

It's unclear if police have linked Parker to any other ATM thefts. Over recent months, a rash of similar incidents have occurred throughout the Baltimore Metro area.

For now Parker is being held without bail on felony charges of second-degree burglary and theft, along with misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of property.

