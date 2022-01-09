ATM thieves strike again in Baltimore City early Saturday at Exxon gas station

BALTIMORE — ATM thieves strike again in Baltimore City early Saturday at an Exxon gas station.

According to police, officers responded to the gas station at around 4:30 a.m. and found that the front door had been smashed in.

After speaking with the gas station clerk, officers found that prior to their arrival, a gray van smashed through the door, a man got out of the vehicle and then proceeded to put the ATM into the rear of the van before fleeing the scene.

The gas station was open at the time of this incident.