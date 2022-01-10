Multiple suspects steal an ATM from a Baltimore eatery early Monday morning

BALTIMORE — Police confirmed that an ATM burglary happened early Monday morning in Baltimore City.

The burglary happened at the Garden American Eatery, which is located in the 1500 block of Light Street, at around 3:21 a.m.

Officials say suspects backed a van into the building to gain entry. Once the store glass was broken, four unidentified male suspects removed the ATM machine from the location and fled the area.

Breaking Overnight:

“This is a war.” Disgruntled folks cleanup after another ATM Smash ‘N’ Grab in #Baltimore… Today’s spot: Garden American Eatery on Light Street. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/xV7Dlgw0UL — Erick Ferris (@erick_ferris) January 10, 2022

There is no further information at this time.