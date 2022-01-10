Watch
Multiple suspects steal an ATM from a Baltimore eatery early Monday morning

Erick Ferris (WMAR)
Picture from the scene
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jan 10, 2022
BALTIMORE — Police confirmed that an ATM burglary happened early Monday morning in Baltimore City.

The burglary happened at the Garden American Eatery, which is located in the 1500 block of Light Street, at around 3:21 a.m.

Officials say suspects backed a van into the building to gain entry. Once the store glass was broken, four unidentified male suspects removed the ATM machine from the location and fled the area.

There is no further information at this time.

