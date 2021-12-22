Two ATM attacks overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Along Loch Raven Blvd police in both the city and county had their hands full Wednesday morning after crooks tried to steal two ATM machines less than 4 miles from each other.

The first attempt happened at a gas station around 3:30 a.m. near Loch Raven and Goucher Blvd. The second incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at a gas station near Loch Raven Blvd. and Havenwood road, in that one they were successful with stealing the machine.

Police say the recovered the van used for the ATM theft in the city about 6 miles from the gas station, it was stolen.

Amy Blank who’s part owner of a private ATM company said she believes the penalties for these type of crimes needs to be increased.

“So we’re seeking legislation to make a bank robbery and an ATM theft carry the same penalties and allow federal state and local enforcement agencies to collaborate with one another to investigate and prosecute these crimes. So not only are there less and less ATMs around because of the theft but people can’t access cash when they need to, we’re in the middle of the holiday season these families can’t get access to cash,” Blank said.

Although both incidents happen within an hour from each other it’s unclear if they were related.

However, Police said they’re still looking for the people who committed those crimes and they plan to hold them responsible for them.