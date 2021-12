BALTIMORE — In the latest string of ATM thefts in Baltimore, two men walk away empty handed after approaching a gas station Tuesday morning.

At 2:35 a.m., a gray Ford van backed into a High's gas station in the 4900 block of Erdman Avenue. Two men then got out of the van and walked towards the ATM but fled the store without taking anything from the location.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.