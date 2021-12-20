BALTIMORE — Two men attempted to steal an ATM from a Walgreens early Monday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

At a little before 4:15 a.m., a white Honda Odyssey attempted to drive through the front door of the Walgreens that's located at 300 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Entry was made, but no property was taken.

Two male suspects got back into the vehicle and sped away.

Eventually, the vehicle was recovered in the 700 block of Dr. Benjamin Quarles Place and the two suspects were not apprehended.

Citywide Robbery detectives are investigating.