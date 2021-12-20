Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two men attempted to steal an ATM from a Walgreens early Monday morning

items.[0].image.alt
Tranise Foster (WMAR)
A photo from the scene.
Walgreens ATM.jpg
Posted at 11:44 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 11:56:33-05

BALTIMORE — Two men attempted to steal an ATM from a Walgreens early Monday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

At a little before 4:15 a.m., a white Honda Odyssey attempted to drive through the front door of the Walgreens that's located at 300 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Entry was made, but no property was taken.

Two male suspects got back into the vehicle and sped away.

Eventually, the vehicle was recovered in the 700 block of Dr. Benjamin Quarles Place and the two suspects were not apprehended.

Citywide Robbery detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019