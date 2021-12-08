ATM thieves strike again, this time in Elkridge and it's all on video

ELKRIDGE, Md. — The trend of thieves targeting ATM machines at businesses throughout the Baltimore Metropolitan area, continued Wednesday.

This time in Elkridge, at the Exxon gas station in the 6300 block of Washington Boulevard.

The entire thing was captured on surveillance video.

Like other similar incidents, the masked suspects appear to use a work van to back up and ram through the store front.

In several recent cases, bandits tried but have been unsuccessful in removing the machines.

The suspects in this latest case however, did make off with an ATM.

Howard County Police tell us the van was later found in Baltimore, yet still no arrests.

Investigators can't say yet whether these suspects are tied to the other ATM thefts.