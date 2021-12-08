Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

ATM thieves strike again, this time in Elkridge and it's all on video

items.[0].image.alt
Howard County Police
ATM thieves strike again, this time in Elkridge and it's all on video
Posted at 3:04 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 15:11:19-05

ELKRIDGE, Md. — The trend of thieves targeting ATM machines at businesses throughout the Baltimore Metropolitan area, continued Wednesday.

This time in Elkridge, at the Exxon gas station in the 6300 block of Washington Boulevard.

The entire thing was captured on surveillance video.

Like other similar incidents, the masked suspects appear to use a work van to back up and ram through the store front.

In several recent cases, bandits tried but have been unsuccessful in removing the machines.

The suspects in this latest case however, did make off with an ATM.

Howard County Police tell us the van was later found in Baltimore, yet still no arrests.

Investigators can't say yet whether these suspects are tied to the other ATM thefts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019