Abingdon Walgreens is the latest target for ATM thieves

ABINGDON, Md. — Another attempted ATM theft has been reported.

This time at an Abingdon Walgreens in the 3000 block of Emmorton Road.

A group of men used a van overnight to ram through the front of the store, similar to several other incidents reported in recent months throughout the Baltimore Metropolitan Region.

At least one employee was inside the store at the time of this incident. They were not injured.

The four suspects in this case tried but failed to pick up and move the store ATM.

Harford County Sheriff's deputies later found the van used in the crime, abandoned in the 3400 block of Brooks Avenue.

Turns out it was stolen from Baltimore City.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Schueler at 443-409-3562.