Baltimore County Police investigating two incidents involving theft, burglary on Friday

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating two incidents involving theft, burglary on Friday.

At around 3 a.m., an attempted ATM theft took place at a bank in the 5200 block of Campbell Boulevard. Police say nothing was stolen.

Less than an hour later, police responded to an attempted burglary in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road after a van was used to damage the exterior front doors.

Nothing was stolen at this incident as well.

At this time, police don't know if the suspect(s) were attempting to target an ATM in this attempted burglary.

No suspects have been arrested in either case.