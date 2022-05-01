Watch
May 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

Baltimore police
BALTIMORE — During the month of April Baltimore City reported 33 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings.

That is 11 more homicides and 37 more non-fatal shootings than at this time last year.

In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here is May 2022:

5/1 – 2:04 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was shot in his back and rear in the 2900 block of Presbury Street. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition.

