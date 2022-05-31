Watch
Teenager shot inside Mama's Place Restaurant in West Baltimore

WMAR Staff
Posted at 6:48 PM, May 31, 2022
BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old was shot after bullets were fired into a West Baltimore restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at Mama's Place, in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police said the teenager was shot in the arm after someone shot into the restaurant. The shooter took off.

At least eight shots were fired, and several bullet holes went through the restaurant's window.

Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

