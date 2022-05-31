Two shot after employees fight for gun with armed robbery suspect in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore Police responded to the Metro PCS Store in the 5400 block of Sinclair Lane for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where they are currently being treated.

Investigation revealed that a customer walked into the store looking for help and store employees told him they would not be able to assist him.

The customer walked out of the store and returned with a handgun. He then announced a robbery and at one point during the incident, one of the employees began to wrestle the suspect for the handgun.

The gun discharged and hit the other employee in the leg.

The gun then fell to the floor and the victim who was just shot, picked up the gun and shot the suspect in the abdomen. Police were then called.

This investigation is ongoing.

The suspect will be charged with Attempted Armed Robbery, Reckless Endangerment, and various handgun violations when he is discharged from the hospital.

