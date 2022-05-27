83-year-old woman shot through bedroom window while reading book

BALTIMORE — It was a violent Thursday in Baltimore, and it didn't stop heading into Friday morning.

Overnight on Wakefield Road police say an 83-year-old woman was in her bedroom reading a book, when a bullet came through the window and struck her in the arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. There is no word yet on her condition or a potential suspect.

Two hours before that, a 41-year-old man died after being found shot inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of East 32nd Street.

He was the second victim within 12 hours to be discovered shot to death inside a vehicle.

Around 12:30am Thursday, 59-year-old Sami Ibn-Queen had been fatally wounded in a car in the unit block of N. Catherine Street.

In between that, an argument broke out on Bryant Street leading to gunfire. Citizens there held 26-year-old Cowanda Mills until police arrived.

She's now charged with attempted murder. According to charging documents, Mills shot a man with a gun stolen out of Baltimore County. Police say Mills is prohibited from having a gun, due to past convictions.

These incidents come after Governor Larry Hogan wrote a letter calling out Mayor Brandon Scott, for an "utter lack of progress" towards implementing his often talked about crime plan.