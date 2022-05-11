Watch
Five people injured in shooting in Northwest Baltimore

Posted at 10:49 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 23:08:28-04

BALTIMORE — Five people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue.

According to police, three people were taken to the hospital by paramedics and two others showed up at the hospital. They are expected to survive.

Baltimore City Police said two groups confronted each other and at least one of the groups opened fire.

Officers are not sure how many people fired shots.

One killed, three others injured after more than 60 shots fired in East Baltimore

Earlier in the day, around 1:30 p.m., four people were shot on Rose Street in East Baltimore. One of those victims died at the hospital.

Police have not said if the shooters are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

