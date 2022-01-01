Faces of Baltimore City's murder rate

Share Facebook

January 1st, 2022 at 1:31am Mr. Desmond Canada, 16, was shot and killed in the 3600 block of Gelston Drive Baltimore Police

Bernard Thomas, 17, was also shot and killed in the 3600 block of Gelston Drive at 1:31am on January 1, 2022. A third victim of that shooting was shot in the leg but is OK. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

29-year-old Andre Dorsey was shot multiple times in the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road on January 5. He later died at Sinai Hospital. Baltimore Police

On January 7th, 2022, at 1:07 P.M., Mr. Justin Prestia was shot and killed in the 1900 block of West Lanvale Street. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

January 9, 2022 at 5:12pm Eric Rufus, 44, was shot in the 2800 block of Ulman Avenue. He died at Sinai Hospital a short time later. WMAR

January 9, 2022 at 6:03 in the morning Robert Harper, 27, died at a hospital after suffering from massive trauma. Doctors are still working to determine how he sustained those injuries. A crime scene was located in the 2000 block of East North Avenue. WMAR

On January 10, 2022 Mr. Darrian Carr, 25, was shot and killed in the 900 block of North Caroline Street. The shooting happened just after 8pm. Mr. Carr died at the scene. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

On January 10th, 2022, at 11:40 P.M, Mr. Brandon Robinson was shot and killed at 3905 Liberty Heights Ave. Courtesy: Baltimore Police

Mr. Antoine Johnson was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Towanda Avenue on January 10, 2022 Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

January 11, 2022 at 2:46 in the afternoon Keye’shawn Wilson, 17, was fatally shot in the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue. WMAR

On January 12th, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., Mr. Raymond Broadway, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Gusryan Street. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

January 15, 2022 at 10:25pm Mr. Tarone Thompson, 38, was fatally shot in the 2300 block of West Lanvale Street. WMAR

January 15, 2022 just after 11pm Mr. Kavonte Griffin, 27, died after being shot in the 900 block of Russell Street. WMAR

On January 17, 2022 Darron McCoy Jr., 23, was shot to death at the intersection of North Franklintown Road and Winans Way. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

January 18, 2022 just after 2am Antonio Baynes, 30, was fatally shot in the 2000 block of Robb Street. A 16-year-old was also injured from a gunshot wound. WMAR

DaShawn McGrier, a Safe Streets East worker, was killed January 19, 2022 in a triple murder. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

January 19th, 2022 at approximately 7:25 P.M., Hassan Smith, (pictured) was murdered alongside Dashawn McGrier and Tyrone Allen in the 2400 block of East Monument Street. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

January 19th, 2022 at approximately 7:25 P.M., Tyrone Allen (pictured), was shot and killed alongside Dashawn McGrier, Hassan Smith, and in the 2400 block of East Monument Street. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

On Thursday, January 20th, 2022 at approximately 2:08 P.M., Mr. Jermaine Fowlkes was shot and killed inside of the 'Z&K Foot Mart' located at 1607 West North Avenue. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

On January 20, 2022 Shaquille Nangle's decomposing body was found inside a vacant home in the 3000 block of Walbrook Avenue. An autopsy revealed he'd been shot four times to the head and upper body. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

January 21, 2022 at 12:55pm Crisster Talbert was one of two people found shot inside a vehicle at Oakland Avenue and York Road. Talbert died on scene. The other victim was taken to an area hospital. WMAR

January 22, 2022 at 11:30am Jonathan Miller, 30, died after being found shot multiple times inside a vehicle that had crashed in the 4000 block of Walther Avenue. WMAR

January 22, 2022 at 2:12pm Avian Porter, 30, died after being found shot inside a vehicle in the 2900 block of Allendale Road WMAR

On January 22, 2022 at 3:01 in the afternoon Mr. Christian Williams was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Powhatan Ave. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

On January 22nd, between 7-9 pm, Mr. Kenneth Lawson was shot and killed near the 2300 block of Westport Street (the entrance ramp to 295 Southbound from Westport). Detectives are seeking information about the events that led to Mr. Lawson's death. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

On January 24 at 2:18am, 51-year-old Cheryl McCormack was shot and killed while trying to deliver food near the 3900 block of White Avenue. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

January 24, 2022 at 10:07pm Donte Lee, 28, was fatally shot in the 2200 block of Ruskin Avenue. WMAR

On January 24, 2022, at approximately 11:14 P.M., Mr. Chesley Patterson was shot and killed in the 1700 of Eastern Ave. Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

On January 25, 2022 at approximately 2:43p.m. James E. Blue III was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue.UPDATE: Police announce an arrest in the murder of Mr. James E. Blue III Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police

January 25, 2022 at 9:10pm Robert Parker,29, died after being stabbed in the 1500 block of East 28th Street. Police later arrested 42-year-old Jamal Smith. WMAR

On January 27, 2022 Damond Price,19, died at the hospital after being shot in the 4800 block of Lorelly Avenue. WMAR

On January 30 2022, at approximately 5:55 P.M., Mr. Clarence Buckner was shot and killed inside of 3311 Rueckert Avenue. Baltimore Police

On Feb. 1 police say Shanlette Lewis was pushed down the stairs by her cousin, Demetrick Lewis, following an argument inside a home in the 700 block of North Curley Street. Shanlette died two days later from head trauma. Demetrick was charged with her murder. WMAR

On Feb 3 Tyrone Thompson, 44, was shot and killed while sitting in a car in the 1500 block of North Bradford Avenue WMAR

On Feb. 5 Ronald Boone, 21, died after being shot in the the 3300 block of Kentucky Avenue. WMAR

On Feb 5, Gregory Nelson, 42, died after being shot in the 3200 block of Belair Road. WMAR

On Feb. 11, 2022 Dominic Dirton, 35, was fatally shot in the 500 block of S. Payson Street. BPD

On Feb. 11, 2022 Ahnmad Artis, 54, was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Ashburton Street. WMAR

On Feb. 12, 2022 Terrell Caldwell, 29, was fatally shot in the 4000 block of Bonner Road. WMAR

On February 14th, 2022 at approximately 07:31 A.M., Mr. Quinton Bond, was found shot and killed inside of 3804 Potee Street BPD

