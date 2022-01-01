Watch
Faces of Baltimore City's murder rate

2021 ended with 337 lives lost to murder in Baltimore City. For families and our community, these victims are more than just a number. In 2022 we vow to show the faces of those murdered in our city.

Desmond Canada
January 1st, 2022 at 1:31am Mr. Desmond Canada, 16, was shot and killed in the 3600 block of Gelston DrivePhoto by: Baltimore Police
Bernard Thomas.jpg
Bernard Thomas, 17, was also shot and killed in the 3600 block of Gelston Drive at 1:31am on January 1, 2022. A third victim of that shooting was shot in the leg but is OK.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
andre dorsey.jpg
29-year-old Andre Dorsey was shot multiple times in the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road on January 5. He later died at Sinai Hospital.Photo by: Baltimore Police
Justin Prestia.jpg
On January 7th, 2022, at 1:07 P.M., Mr. Justin Prestia was shot and killed in the 1900 block of West Lanvale Street.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Eric Rufus.jpg
January 9, 2022 at 5:12pm Eric Rufus, 44, was shot in the 2800 block of Ulman Avenue. He died at Sinai Hospital a short time later.Photo by: WMAR
Robert Harper.jpg
January 9, 2022 at 6:03 in the morning Robert Harper, 27, died at a hospital after suffering from massive trauma. Doctors are still working to determine how he sustained those injuries. A crime scene was located in the 2000 block of East North Avenue.Photo by: WMAR
Darrian Carr.jpg
On January 10, 2022 Mr. Darrian Carr, 25, was shot and killed in the 900 block of North Caroline Street. The shooting happened just after 8pm. Mr. Carr died at the scene.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Brandon Robinson
On January 10th, 2022, at 11:40 P.M, Mr. Brandon Robinson was shot and killed at 3905 Liberty Heights Ave.Photo by: Courtesy: Baltimore Police
Antoine Johnson.jpg
Mr. Antoine Johnson was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Towanda Avenue on January 10, 2022Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Keye’shawn Wilson.jpg
January 11, 2022 at 2:46 in the afternoon Keye’shawn Wilson, 17, was fatally shot in the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue.Photo by: WMAR
Raymond Broadway.jpg
On January 12th, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., Mr. Raymond Broadway, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Gusryan Street.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Tarone Thompson.jpg
January 15, 2022 at 10:25pm Mr. Tarone Thompson, 38, was fatally shot in the 2300 block of West Lanvale Street.Photo by: WMAR
Kavonte Griffin.jpg
January 15, 2022 just after 11pm Mr. Kavonte Griffin, 27, died after being shot in the 900 block of Russell Street.Photo by: WMAR
Darron McCoy Jr.jpg
On January 17, 2022 Darron McCoy Jr., 23, was shot to death at the intersection of North Franklintown Road and Winans Way.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Antonio %22Polo%22 Baynes.jpg
On January 18th at 2:00 a.m., Antonio "Polo" Baynes was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Robb Street.Photo by: Baltimore City Police
Antonio Baynes.jpg
January 18, 2022 just after 2am Antonio Baynes, 30, was fatally shot in the 2000 block of Robb Street. A 16-year-old was also injured from a gunshot wound.Photo by: WMAR
DaShawn McGrier.jpg
DaShawn McGrier, a Safe Streets East worker, was killed January 19, 2022 in a triple murder.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Hassan Smith.jpg
January 19th, 2022 at approximately 7:25 P.M., Hassan Smith, (pictured) was murdered alongside Dashawn McGrier and Tyrone Allen in the 2400 block of East Monument Street.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Tyrone Allen.jpg
January 19th, 2022 at approximately 7:25 P.M., Tyrone Allen (pictured), was shot and killed alongside Dashawn McGrier, Hassan Smith, and in the 2400 block of East Monument Street.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Jermaine Fowlkes.jpg
On Thursday, January 20th, 2022 at approximately 2:08 P.M., Mr. Jermaine Fowlkes was shot and killed inside of the 'Z&K Foot Mart' located at 1607 West North Avenue.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Shaquille Nangle.jpg
On January 20, 2022 Shaquille Nangle's decomposing body was found inside a vacant home in the 3000 block of Walbrook Avenue. An autopsy revealed he'd been shot four times to the head and upper body.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Crisster Talbert.jpg
January 21, 2022 at 12:55pm Crisster Talbert was one of two people found shot inside a vehicle at Oakland Avenue and York Road. Talbert died on scene. The other victim was taken to an area hospital.Photo by: WMAR
Jonathan Miller.jpg
January 22, 2022 at 11:30am Jonathan Miller, 30, died after being found shot multiple times inside a vehicle that had crashed in the 4000 block of Walther Avenue.Photo by: WMAR
Avian Porter.jpg
January 22, 2022 at 2:12pm Avian Porter, 30, died after being found shot inside a vehicle in the 2900 block of Allendale RoadPhoto by: WMAR
Christian Williams.jpg
On January 22, 2022 at 3:01 in the afternoon Mr. Christian Williams was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Powhatan Ave.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Kenneth Lawson.jpg
On January 22nd, between 7-9 pm, Mr. Kenneth Lawson was shot and killed near the 2300 block of Westport Street (the entrance ramp to 295 Southbound from Westport). Detectives are seeking information about the events that led to Mr. Lawson's death.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Cheryl McCormack.jpg
On January 24 at 2:18am, 51-year-old Cheryl McCormack was shot and killed while trying to deliver food near the 3900 block of White Avenue.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Donte Lee.jpg
January 24, 2022 at 10:07pm Donte Lee, 28, was fatally shot in the 2200 block of Ruskin Avenue.Photo by: WMAR
Chesley Patterson.jpg
On January 24, 2022, at approximately 11:14 P.M., Mr. Chesley Patterson was shot and killed in the 1700 of Eastern Ave.Photo by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
James E. Blue III.jpg
On January 25, 2022 at approximately 2:43p.m. James E. Blue III was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue.UPDATE: Police announce an arrest in the murder of Mr. James E. Blue IIIPhoto by: Photo Courtesy: Baltimore City Police
Robert Parker.jpg
January 25, 2022 at 9:10pm Robert Parker,29, died after being stabbed in the 1500 block of East 28th Street. Police later arrested 42-year-old Jamal Smith.Photo by: WMAR
Damond Price.jpg
On January 27, 2022 Damond Price,19, died at the hospital after being shot in the 4800 block of Lorelly Avenue.Photo by: WMAR
Clarence Buckner
On January 30 2022, at approximately 5:55 P.M., Mr. Clarence Buckner was shot and killed inside of 3311 Rueckert Avenue.Photo by: Baltimore Police
Shanlette Lewis
On Feb. 1 police say Shanlette Lewis was pushed down the stairs by her cousin, Demetrick Lewis, following an argument inside a home in the 700 block of North Curley Street. Shanlette died two days later from head trauma. Demetrick was charged with her murder.Photo by: WMAR
Tyrone Thompson
On Feb 3 Tyrone Thompson, 44, was shot and killed while sitting in a car in the 1500 block of North Bradford AvenuePhoto by: WMAR
Ronald Boone
On Feb. 5 Ronald Boone, 21, died after being shot in the the 3300 block of Kentucky Avenue.Photo by: WMAR
Gregory Nelson
On Feb 5, Gregory Nelson, 42, died after being shot in the 3200 block of Belair Road.Photo by: WMAR
Dominic Dirton .jpg
On Feb. 11, 2022 Dominic Dirton, 35, was fatally shot in the 500 block of S. Payson Street.Photo by: BPD
Ahnmad Artis.jpg
On Feb. 11, 2022 Ahnmad Artis, 54, was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Ashburton Street.Photo by: WMAR
Terrell Caldwell
On Feb. 12, 2022 Terrell Caldwell, 29, was fatally shot in the 4000 block of Bonner Road.Photo by: WMAR
Quinton Bond.jpg
On February 14th, 2022 at approximately 07:31 A.M., Mr. Quinton Bond, was found shot and killed inside of 3804 Potee StreetPhoto by: BPD

