Triple shooting leaves two dead in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened overnight in Southeast Baltimore.

Around 10:48 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. East Avenue for reports of a shooting.

One of the victims was a 35-year-old man that was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. The injury was non-life-threatening.

The other victim that was inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer found the third victim near by. This victim was a 31-year-old man that was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.