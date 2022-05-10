One killed, three others injured in East Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — One person died, and three others were injured, in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Rose Street.

A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died. A woman and another man were also found at the scene with a gunshot wound. They are expected to survive.

A 40-year-old man was found at the hospital with a gunshot wound from the same shooting. He is also expected to survive.

Police told WMAR-2 News that more than 60 shell casings were found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

