Man killed, pregnant woman in 'grave' condition after two men shot into car in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was killed and a pregnant woman was seriously injured when they were shot by two men while in a car in North Baltimore.

Police said the shooting happened Thursday evening in the 300 block of E. 23rd Street.

The man died at the hospital. The pregnant woman had to have an emergency delivery. She is in "grave" condition, according to police.

Police said the newborn is also in "grave" condition.

Police said the man and woman were in a car when two people came up and shot them.

No other information was provided.