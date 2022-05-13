Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed, pregnant woman in 'grave' condition after two men shot into car in North Baltimore

23.jpg
WMAR Staff
23.jpg
Posted at 10:03 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 22:05:56-04

BALTIMORE — A man was killed and a pregnant woman was seriously injured when they were shot by two men while in a car in North Baltimore.

Police said the shooting happened Thursday evening in the 300 block of E. 23rd Street.

The man died at the hospital. The pregnant woman had to have an emergency delivery. She is in "grave" condition, according to police.

Police said the newborn is also in "grave" condition.

Police said the man and woman were in a car when two people came up and shot them.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019