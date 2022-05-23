Watch
Two teens shot while standing outside of East Baltimore gas station

Police said a 14-year-old and 15-year-old were shot after 20 shots fired outside of a Citgo Gas Station
citgo.jpg
WMAR Staff
BALTIMORE POLICE
Posted at 6:10 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 18:56:30-04

BALTIMORE — Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting outside of an East Baltimore gas station Monday afternoon.

Police said minors — ages 14 and 15 — were standing outside the Citgo Gas Station, in the 2300 block of Harford Road, shortly after 5 p.m. when a person approached them on foot, started shooting and then took off.

At least 20 shots were fired.

The teens were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

