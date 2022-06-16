Watch
15-year-old arrested for deadly Inner Harbor shooting

Baltimore Police
We've blurred their faces because they're minors
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jun 16, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the Inner Harbor shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

The suspect was arrested at his home in Howard County by members of the Warrant Task Force at 6:35 a.m. on Jun. 16, 2022.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, reckless endangerment and various firearms violations.

Baltimore Police confirm that the suspect was one of the two riding the blue scooter in a photo they released earlier this month.

17-year-old Neal Mack was killed as a result of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. on May 28.

READ MORE: Third teen victim identified from deadly Inner Harbor shooting over the weekend

Mack was a member of Tendea Family, and the group honored him with a community cleanup.

READ MORE: Tendea Family leads community clean up to honor intern killed at Inner Harbor

