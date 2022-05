BALTIMORE — A 19-year-old is in serious condition after being shot outside SweetPeaz Southern Kitchen Friday afternoon.

According to police, the teen was shot at around 4 p.m., after getting into an argument with a man inside a restaurant.

Police say the suspect walked out of the restaurant, returned with a gun and shot the victim before fleeing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.