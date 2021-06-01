June 2021 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of May, Baltimore City reported 36 homicides and 77 non-fatal shootings.

So far this year, there have been 138 murders, up 8 from the same time in 2020.

Non-fatal shootings, which currently sits at 269 on the year is an increase of 39 at this point last year.

Last September, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here is June, 2021:

6/1 - 12:57am: A 15-year-old boy was shot in the 1200 block of North Eden Street. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.