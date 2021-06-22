Watch
BPD: Alleged gunman tied to June 14 shooting was wanted in Virginia for escaping police

Dave Detling
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:08:49-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say they've identified the gunman tied to a June 14 shooting in the 900 block of E. Patapsco Avenue.

Police initially found the 33-year-old victim inside a crashed car near the intersection of 2nd Street and Chesapeake Avenue.

The victim told police he was trying to take himself to the hospital.

He was able to give officers a description of the suspect.

About 30 minutes later police located 30 year-old Alonzo Plenty, just blocks away in the 3600 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Turns out he was also wanted for escaping police custody in Virginia.

There's no word yet on a motive in the shooting or if Plenty and the victim knew each other.

Plenty is currently being held at Central Booking without bail.

