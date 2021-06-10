Watch
Police investigating triple shooting Thursday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore

Police say one victim had a gun
Dave Detling, WMAR-2 News
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jun 10, 2021
BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon triple shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

Just before 2pm a citizen approached a patrol officer and told them someone had been shot in the 200 block of North Monastery Avenue.

Arriving officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

While rendering aid, an officer found a handgun on one of the victim's. Police say he's listed in critical condition.

The other two victims reportedly suffered less serious injuries.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

No information on a potential motive or suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

