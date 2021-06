BALTIMORE — A triple shooting in west Baltimore Saturday night.

It happened just before 10:30 on north Calhoun street...Near Westwood avenue.

Officers were on patrol when they heard gunfire, and began searching the area.

They found three people who had been shot.

The victims: a man in his 40's and another man and woman in their twenties.

The victims were transported to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition.