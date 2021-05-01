May 2021 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of April, Baltimore City reported 28 homicides and 40 non-fatal shootings.

So far this year, there have been 100 murders, up 12 from the same time in 2020.

Non-fatal shootings, which currently sits at 192 on the year is an increase of 15 at this point last year.

Last September, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here is May 2021:

5/1 - 1:41 a.m., a 49-year-old man was shot in the upper abdomen in the 400 block of Gold Street. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.