Teen arrested & charged with attempted murder for June 6 triple shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Department announced that a 15-year-old has been arrested for a June triple shooting.

On June 6, at around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Thames Street. They arrived to find three men, ages 21, 24 and 26, suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals where two of the men were treated and released. The third victim, however, was listed in stable condition.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday, when detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at a home in the 500 block of North Decker Street.

He was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he has been charged as an adult with 1st Degree Attempted Murder.