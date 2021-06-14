Baltimore Police investigating a shooting in the area of Mondawmin Mall Monday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that took place near Mondawmin Mall Monday.

According to police, the shooting took place just after 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue .

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound laying on the sidewalk.

He was transported to a hospital and his condition is not known at this time.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries homicide detectives were requested and responded to the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.