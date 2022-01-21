Watch
Baltimore man charged with first-degree murder in 2021 homicide

Posted at 4:07 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 16:08:47-05

BALTIMORE — A man is waiting to see a court commissioner for a murder that happened in the 2200 block of Reisterstown Road last year.

Byron Lewis has been charged with the first-degree murder of Shammarh Jenkins.

According to detectives, in June 2021, Jenkins was in front of his home playing cards when an unknown assailant approached, spoke to the 32-year-old, and shot him.

Detectives would comb over video footage and speak to several potential witnesses before identifying Lewis.

Members of the Warrant Task Force arrested Lewis on December 8 in his home without incident.

