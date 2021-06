BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have charged a suspect for the murder of a missing 18-year-old woman.

The decomposing body of Kozee Spriggs was discovered June 15, in the 1300 block of Ensor Street.

It was determined she'd been shot.

Police say Spriggs was reported missing on June 8.

Family said they last spoke with her on June 2.

SWAT officers arrested 38-year-old Kevin Dudley on June 17, at his home on Glyndon Avenue.

BPD Kevin Dudley

It's unclear what led investigators to Dudley.