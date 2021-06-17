Watch
Baltimore Police investigating shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead Wednesday evening

Posted at 10:10 PM, Jun 16, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead Wednesday evening.

Police say the shooting took place just before 7:30 p.m. near the 1000 block of Granby Street.

Officials say the suspects were observed as they fled and while attempting to elude police and avoid capture, the 26-year-old suspect carjacked an unsuspecting motorists.

That suspect then crashed the vehicle in the 400 block of Asquith Street before pushing his way into an apartment in the block, as a unaware resident was exiting.

The 26-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested. The second suspect, a 36-year-old man was also taken into custody.

Homicide detectives have assumed control over this investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

