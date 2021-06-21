Watch
Police: Off-duty BPD officer witnesses murder Monday morning on Belair Road

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 07: Baltimore City policeman patch on a his shirt during a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 7, 2019 in Baltimore. Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jun 21, 2021
BALTIMORE — An off-duty Baltimore Police officer reportedly witnessed someone being murdered Monday morning while driving on Belair Road.

Police say the off-duty officer was able to get to their radio and call in the incident.

A near-bye on-duty officer got to the scene and discovered the victim had suffered severe stab wounds, which ultimately resulted in his death.

The suspect was still at the scene and taken into custody. Their name has not been released.

There is no word yet on a motive or if the suspect and victim had any connection.

