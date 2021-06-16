BPD investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting involving several victims

BALTIMORE — Police are on scene of a shooting involving several victims in West Baltimore.

It's unclear how many victims there are right now and what condition they are in.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is on scene in the 2100 block of W. Lexington Street, and is expected to provide an update at some point.

The incident follows a Tuesday in which two people were killed and six others wounded by gunfire in six separate shootings.

