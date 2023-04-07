Attorney General could soon prosecute Maryland police officers over deadly actions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Attorney General could soon be granted new authority to prosecute police officers whose actions result in death or serious injury.

Back in 2021 the General Assembly passed a law tasking the Attorney General's Office with investigating and reviewing all civilian fatalities that happen during encounters with police.

That legislation however did not afford the Attorney General with the power to prosecute any officers involved, instead giving the final say to local state's attorney's offices.

After being elected and sworn into office in January, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown lobbied the State Legislature to amend the law so he could make charging decisions. Earlier this week, the House of Delegates did just that sending it to Governor Wes Moore's office for final approval despite Republican opposition.

Since the law went into effect, the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division has investigated 37 such cases.

Out of those 18 investigative reports have been released, none of them resulting in charges being filed.

WMAR-2 News has extensively covered each case handled by the Attorney General’s Office. A majority of them include body-worn or dashboard camera footage.

There are currently 10 police involved cases pending in which local prosecutors have not yet made a charging decision.

