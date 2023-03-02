Shocking chase footage shows stolen car running over man, plowing into building

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Thursday released shocking footage of a stolen car plowing into a building as it was being pursued by police.

Citi Watch cameras capture the car mowing down 54-year-old Alfred Fincher, just before ramming into the vacant corner store which crumbles to the ground upon impact.

Police later pulled Fincher's body from the rubble. He'd been walking in the neighborhood prior to the deadly collision.

The wanted Hyundai Sonata was allegedly driven by 33-year-old Shawn Lee Brunson. It was reported stolen in the City one day prior.

Officers initially tried pulling Brunson over after spotting him driving in the 1800 block of E. North Avenue.

Police say Brunson refused to stop and fled towards the N. Wolfe Street intersection, where he struck another sedan head-on.

That's when the video picks up showing both cars hopping the sidewalk, and slamming into the building.

Brunson survived and was arrested. An unnamed passenger with him at the time of the crash was treated at a hospital and later released.

There were also three people in the car that Brunson hit. Each suffered minor non-life threatening injuries.

According to online court records, Brunson is a previously convicted gun offender who failed to register back in 2016.

Since then he's also been found guilty of a 2021 assault that landed him a 15-year prison sentence, with all of about seven months suspended.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office is looking into the case to see if the officers involved properly followed state laws and departmental procedures while pursuing Brunson.

