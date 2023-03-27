Baltimore police chase ends in deadly crash

BALTIMORE — A robbery suspect was arrested after attempting to flee from police in North Baltimore.

The fleeing white Chevy struck another car and a tree on Roland Avenue with such force that 74-year-old Linda Moss appears to have died on impact.

“It looked like they they were trying to use the jaws of life to get her out of the car,” said Marty Guidance who lives near the crash site, “The car was a mess and so it hit the tree. It must have been going who knows how fast.”

We have now learned the vehicle was sought in connection with a failed armed robbery attempt at the ATM of the PNC Bank in the Westminster Crossing Shopping Center on Friday when it popped up on West North Avenue in Baltimore the following evening.

“They attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle,” said Thomas Lester of the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, “The vehicle failed to stop leading officers on a pursuit. That pursuit lasted for several minutes before, ultimately, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a parked car before striking a tree before coming to rest.”

The driver has been identified as Linda Moss’s husband, 58-year-old Daniel Moss, who appears on the Maryland Sex Offender Registry.

Whether Daniel Moss played any role in the attempted armed robbery in Westminster is still a matter for investigation, but there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Carroll County.

According to court records, a judge issued a bench warrant for Moss after he failed to appear for his trial last week on charges he tried to elude police in Carroll County in October allegedly driving a vehicle 100 miles per hour in a 30-miles-per hour zone and fleeing the scene of an accident.

While the Attorney General’s Office reviews the pursuit that turned deadly, Westminster police are investigating the crime there, while Baltimore police will determine whether Moss will be charged in connection with his wife’s death.