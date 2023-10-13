BPD officers cleared over role in deadly crash last November

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore Police officers have been cleared over their role in a deadly crash last November.

According to an investigative report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, officers Cesar Gonzalez and Cierra Thurmond were following a Honda CRV, driven by 17-year-old Kweli Murphy Al-Mateen.

Al-Mateen's car was apparently facing the wrong way and had no front tag. He reportedly sped off as police passed him by, prompting them to follow.

The officers never did turn on their lights and siren and remained a block or two behind Al-Mateen throughout the entire incident.

He eventually went through a stop sign at Grantley Road and Liberty Heights Avenue, crashing into two other vehicles.

Al-Mateen later died. Police say he'd been the victim of a shooting in June of 2022.

An autopsy ruled the cause of death accidental. An investigation revealed Al-Mateen was traveling at a speed of 69 mph leading up to the crash.

The State's Attorney's Office declined to press charges against either officer, both whom have no prior disciplinary record.

In their report, the Maryland Attorney General's Office concluded "it is unlikely the State could prove that any officer’s actions caused Mr. Murphy Al-Mateen’s death."

The full report can be read here.