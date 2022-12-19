Body-cam footage released of deadly police involved shooting in Frederick last month

FREDERICK — Body-worn camera footage has been released of a deadly police involved shooting in Frederick last month.

The incident occurred overnight on November 29, after Frederick County deputies discovered a mother and father stabbed to death inside their home on Haller Place.

A short time later other responding officers found the couple's son, 23-year-old Aaron Mensah, walking nearby on Zoe Lane with a knife.

The nine-minute plus video shows officers pleading with Mensah to drop the weapon. One deputy first tries using a less-lethal beanbag shotgun on the suspect, to no avail. Another is seen deploying a taser, but that's when Mensah appears to move more aggressively towards officers at which time he's fatally wounded.

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division has since identified the deputies who fired as Cassy Boettcher, Travis Stely, and Nathan McLeroy.

Neither was wearing a body-worn camera at the time, so the footage released is from the angle of multiple backup officers who were on scene.

To view the video, click here. Be warned it is graphic.

