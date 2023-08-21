No charges against police officer who killed fleeing shooting suspect in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A Baltimore County Police officer will not be criminally charged for his role in the shooting death of a wanted man trying to evade arrest back in January.

A new report from the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division says Brian Roger McCourry was wanted in connection with two non-fatal shootings in Essex that happened in December 2022. He apparently also had open warrants.

Police were conducting surveillance on McCourry since January 26 of this year.

They planned to arrest him then, but he kept avoiding capture.

So on January 31 officers caught him leaving the Colony Motel in White Marsh with an unidentified woman.

The two drove to the Royal Farms at the corner of Pulaski Highway and Ebenezer Road.

Several undercover police cars then tried blocking McCourry's car in between the gas pump to prevent him from fleeing.

In an attempt to get away, McCourry, 37, reportedly twice rammed an unmarked police vehicle blocking that boxed him in.

This allowed for some space for McCourry to make his escape.

As he began to drive off, detective Jonathan Trenary fired one shot striking McCourry in the neck.

McCourry drove about 150 more feet until hitting a truck and becoming trapped inside the vehicle.

Despite life saving efforts, he died at an area hospital.

As for the woman who accompanied him, she too was wanted for the shootings last December.

Police took her into custody at the scene. Her name has not been released publicly.

Officers said they feared McCourry may have been armed and posed a threat, but no gun weapon was found inside the vehicle.

To read the full Attorney General report, click here.