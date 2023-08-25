'He was trying to kill me': Details emerge on what led to deadly police shooting in Harwood

HARWOOD, Md. — No criminal charges will be filed against five Anne Arundel County Police officers who shot a man to death outside his home last September.

A new report from the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division reveals new details on what transpired.

Overnight a woman called 911 reporting she was choked by her husband. Shortly after, the victim's 19-year-old son also called police, saying his father was now armed with a gun and firing off rounds outside their home.

Officers arrived within minutes, but could not find anyone outside. The driveway of the home on Sands Road in Harwood was lined with trees and approximately 200 yards long.

As police prepared to search for the gunman, they heard several shots ring out from behind.

About eight minutes later an officer noticed some movement in the woods.

It was the caller's husband, 48-year-old Anthony Maurice Hopkins. He also happened to be armed with what police described as a long- barreled pistol.

Hopkins was ordered to drop the weapon, but he refused and instead turned the gun towards police prompting them to shoot.

Despite coming under a hail of gunfire, body worn camera footage shows Hopkins standing for several more seconds.

One angle shows Hopkins raising the gun once more, resulting in several more shots being fired. Hopkins eventually collapsed and later died.

Investigators determined all five officers fired 47 combined rounds, striking Hopkins 11 times.

Ballistic evidence revealed Hopkins fired six total shots before police finally located him.

Some of those rounds struck and damaged an unoccupied police vehicle at the scene.

Inside that same police vehicle, officers discovered an injured dog that had apparently been shot by Hopkins. The dog ended up being euthanized.

Toxicology results showed Hopkins had PCP in his system at the time of the shooting.

Detectives later spoke with Hopkins' wife and son who described the tragic chain of events which led to the 911 call.

The son told police about personally witnessing his father choking his mom in their bed with a long phone-charging cord.

Hopkins reportedly would not let go, forcing the son to punch and bite his dad to get him off.

The victim was found to have ligature marks around her neck and popped blood vessels in the eyes.

Neighbors said the woman ran to their house to call 911. They recalled her saying “he was trying to kill me,” and crediting her son with saving her life.

The officers involved have since been identified as Zachary Devers, Brian Dehn, Kalin Slayton, Jonathan Metcalf and Marina Hanlon.

To read the full report click here.